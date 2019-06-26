Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 26, 2019 / 10:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Didi expands partnership with automaker GAC Group

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 26 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday it would expand its partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC Group) to areas such as ride-hailing operations and autonomous driving.

China’s largest ride-hailing firm and GAC Group will work on fleet expansion and management, development of new mobility products, and collaboration on smart driving, including autonomous driving technology, Didi said in a statement.

GAC Group was among 31 automakers and parts suppliers that formed an alliance with Didi last year. Didi said at the time that it wanted to offer its customer-and-operational skills to automakers wanting to develop their own ride-sharing services in return for design expertise.

Didi set up joint ventures with a unit of Chinese carmaker Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd and Germany’s Volkswagen as part of its goal to ultimately develop purpose-built cars for its services. (Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below