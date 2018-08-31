FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
August 31, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China to conduct nationwide inspection on ride-hailing companies

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China will conduct comprehensive inspections on all ride-hailing service companies, the transportation ministry said on Friday, after a driver from the dominant ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, murdered a 20-year-old passenger.

The inspection, starting from Sept. 5, will cover all ride-hailing service platforms nationwide, transportation ministry said in the statement.

Didi’s case sparked outrage and raised concerns about safety in the fast-growing ride-hailing sector in China, prompting the company to say that it would suspend its Hitch service indefinitely until it comes up with a safety mechanism acceptable to its users. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.