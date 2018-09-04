FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Didi to halt some mainland services in new safety measures

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China’s ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it will halt some late-night services in mainland China including taxi and ride-hailing operations between Sept 8 and Sept 15 as part of their steps to improve safety.

Didi also said in a statement it will upgrade its police hotline function for customers and its investments for customer service.

The firm has been under mounting pressure from regulators and consumers after a 20-year-old passenger was murdered by her Didi driver in August. Another passenger was killed by a driver in May. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely)

