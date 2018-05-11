FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 9:40 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Didi says to halt "ride-hitching" in China for a week for driver checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct to show company suspending just one service)

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China’s biggest ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing said on Friday it would halt one of its services, which it calls “ride-hitching”, in China for a week following the death of a passenger that has raised questions about safety.

The company said it would suspends its Hitch service - a pooling service for passengers and drivers going to the same destination - from Saturday nationwide, and would start checks on drivers.

A female passenger was killed in Zhengzhou city last week and the company apologized amid a public outcry. (Reporting by Pei Li and Cate Cadell Editing by Darren Schuettler)

