China Ding Yi Feng former non-exec directors censured by HK bourse

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - Three former directors of asset manager China Ding Yi Feng, whose shares once soared 3,500%, were censured by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The bourse’s Listing Committee said in a statement it had found former non-executive director Yao Yuan had not acted in good faith or in the interests of the company during a 2015 incident in which a 30 million yuan ($4.24 million) bill of exchange was swapped for three 10 million yuan ones.

The committee also found that Yao had withheld from the company the fact that he was on a list of wanted economic fugitives issued by police in Guangzhou, a mainland Chinese city across the border from Hong Kong, and that he had previously been imprisoned for six months.

Reuters calls and an email to Ding Yi Feng after regular business hours went unanswered. Contact details for Yao Yuan could not immediately be found.

The committee censured two other former non-executive directors for failing to disclose to the company that they were related to Yao when they were appointed.

It said that the actions of the three individuals should be taken into consideration if they apply to be directors of other companies in the future.

Ding Yi Feng is known for a 3,500% share price rally in less than two years, before the shares were suspended by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in March 2019.

The SFC began legal proceedings against one or more unnamed officers of the company for market manipulation in January and unfroze the company’s shares, triggering a 92% fall in their value.

The Listing Committee also criticised Ding Yi Feng CEO Hammond Luk for due diligence failings over the bill of exchange incident, and the company for being late in publishing its 2015 results and annual report.