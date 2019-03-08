HK regulator suspends trading in China Ding Yi Feng shares

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of investment firm China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Ltd was suspended on Friday under directions from the Hong Kong securities watchdog, according to a disclosure from the city’s stock exchange.

The disclosure gave no further details. Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission said it would not comment.

China Ding Yi Feng officials were not available for comment.

Shares of the firm have risen 10 percent this year, after surging 145 percent in 2018 and 1,303 percent in 2017.

The company swung to a profit of HK$128.6 million ($16.4 million) in 2018, from a HK$155.1 million loss a year earlier, helped by an increase in dividend income from its investment in China Investment Holdings Ltd.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of HK$28.57 billion, closed at HK$23.10 on Thursday. This compares to the stock’s all-time low of HK$0.144 plumbed in 2013. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)