Financials
June 5, 2019 / 12:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China East Education raises $625 mln in world's biggest education IPO-sources

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Vocational training company China East Education Holdings Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering within the upper half of its targeted range, raising $625 million in the world’s largest education float, two sources said.

The company based in Hefei, a provincial capital in eastern China, raised $625 million by selling 435.8 million primary shares at HK$11.25 each - within the upper half end of an indicative range of HK$9.8 to HK$12.26, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Jennifer Hughes and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
