August 2, 2018 / 7:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China Eastern, Japan Airlines link up as more Chinese tour Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) on Thursday said they will form a joint venture to cooperate on China-Japan routes, in the first such deal between a Chinese and Japanese carrier.

The companies said in a press release handed out before the signing ceremony that they planned to work together on flight pricing and scheduling.

The joint venture will require government approval and they hope that it will be able to start operations from 2019, they added. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and SHANGHAI Newsroom)

