Chinese Labor Unrest
November 6, 2018 / 4:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Eastern Airlines signs $1.5 bln deal with Rolls-Royce

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines said on Tuesday it had signed a 10.13 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) engine and maintenance agreement with Rolls-Royce.

The deal, signed during China International Import Expo in Shanghai, is for the 20 Airbus A350 jets China Eastern has ordered in 2016, it said in a statement. The first one is scheduled to be delivered this month. ($1 = 6.9217 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.