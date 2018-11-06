China Eastern Airlines signs $1.5 bln deal with Rolls-Royce

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines said on Tuesday it had signed a 10.13 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) engine and maintenance agreement with Rolls-Royce.

The deal, signed during China International Import Expo in Shanghai, is for the 20 Airbus A350 jets China Eastern has ordered in 2016, it said in a statement. The first one is scheduled to be delivered this month. ($1 = 6.9217 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)