March 14, 2018 / 3:03 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

China, U.S. should take responsibility for steady global growth -China official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - China and the United States should take on the responsibility for ensuring steady global growth, a spokesman for China’s statistics bureau said on Wednesday, amid intensifying bilateral trade friction.

Mao Shenyong, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, also told reporters that China can achieve its 2018 growth target of around 6.5 percent and that the country’s exports will maintain a steady and relatively fast growth this year.

China’s January-February industrial output and fixed-asset investment grew at a faster-than-expected rate, data published earlier on Wednesday showed.

Reporting by Kevin Yao Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Eric Meijer

