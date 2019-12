BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China and the United States should continue bilateral trade talks and work towards removing all existing tariffs, China’s National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said on Monday.

Fu also told reporters during a briefing that China’s economic operations showed positive changes in November and reiterated that China can achieve its full-year economic growth target. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)