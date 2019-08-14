Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2019 / 3:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China's slower retail sales growth in July mainly due to weaker autos - stats bureau

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China’s slowing retail sales growth in July was due mainly to weaker auto sales, a spokeswoman from the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, after the country reported a 13th consecutive month of decline in its vehicle market in July.

China’s retail sales in July rose 7.6% from a year earlier, down from 9.8% in June and weaker than the most pessimistic forecast.

The impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war on China’s economy is controllable, Liu Aihua told a press briefing in Beijing.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Lusha Zhang Editing by Jacqueline Wong

