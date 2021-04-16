TABLE-Breakdown of China's March industrial output

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's industrial output, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio): Mar Jan-F Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar eb Overall 14.1 35.1 7.3 7 6.9 6.9 5.6 4.8 4.8 4.4 3.9 -1.1 output Sales/outp 96.5 98.5 98.4 98.3 98.4 98.6 98.2 98.4 97.8 97.8 98 95 ut ratio Industrial 15.9 42.5 9.5 9.1 4.3 -1.8 1.2 1.6 2.6 -1.4 1.1 3.1 exports Industries : Textiles 7.5 39.5 5.2 6.5 9.5 5.6 3.3 0.7 3.2 4.3 2 -5.5 Chemicals 11.9 30.8 7.5 9.2 8.8 7.5 6.9 4.7 4 3.9 3.2 0.7 Non-metal 24.5 44.8 7.5 7.7 9.3 9 5 3.1 4.8 5.5 4.2 -4.5 minerals Ferrous 12.3 21.6 10.7 9.6 11.2 9 9.2 7.9 6.3 6.1 4.6 4.1 metals General 20.2 62.4 11.1 10.2 13.1 12.5 10.9 9.6 7.4 7.3 7.5 -5.4 equipment Transport 9.8 48.9 8.7 2.6 -0.7 3.9 -0.3 -1.4 -1.2 2.5 5.7 0.5 equipment Machinery 24.1 69.4 15.6 18 17.6 15.9 15.1 15.6 8.7 6.8 9 -0.4 Communicat 12.2 48.5 11.4 9.3 5 8 8.7 11.8 12.6 10.8 11.8 9.9 ion Power 13.6 19.6 5.4 5.1 3.6 4.2 5.9 1.7 6.3 4 -0.2 -1.7 equipment Products: Electric 17.4 19.5 9.1 6.8 4.6 5.3 6.8 1.9 6.5 4.3 0.3 -4.6 power Steel 20.9 23.6 12.8 10.8 14.2 12.3 11.3 9.9 7.5 6.2 3.6 -0.1 products Cement 33.1 61.1 6.3 7.7 9.6 6.4 6.6 3.6 8.4 8.6 3.8 -18.3 Crude oil 19.7 15 2.1 3.2 2.6 1.3 9.2 12.4 9 8.2 0.8 -6.6 runs Cast iron 8.9 6.4 5.4 4.7 9.4 6.9 5 8.8 4.1 2.4 -1.2 1.1 Crude 19.1 12.9 7.7 8 12.7 10.9 8.4 9.1 4.5 4.2 0.2 -1.7 steel Motor 69.8 89.9 6.5 8.1 11.1 13.8 7.6 26.8 20.4 19 5.1 -43 vehicles Cars 64.8 95.4 11 7.4 7.5 3 -2.6 10.6 4.9 2.7 -2 -44.8 Coal -0.2 25 3.2 1.5 1.4 -0.9 -0.1 -3.7 -1.2 -0.1 6 9.6 Natural 12.1 13.5 13.7 11.8 11.9 7.6 3.7 4.8 11.3 12.7 14.3 11.2 gas Crude oil 3.3 0.4 0.9 1.2 1.4 2.4 2.3 0.6 0.7 1.3 0.9 -0.1 Coke 4.7 10.3 1.2 4.5 2.2 2.6 2.9 0.3 -4.2 -3.2 -1.3 -2.4 (China economics team) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)