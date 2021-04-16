Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Breakdown of China's March industrial output

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's industrial output,
published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.
    
    (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):
    
             Mar    Jan-F  Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar
                    eb Overall      14.1   35.1    7.3      7    6.9    6.9    5.6    4.8    4.8    4.4    3.9   -1.1
 output                                                                                   
 Sales/outp   96.5   98.5   98.4   98.3   98.4   98.6   98.2   98.4   97.8   97.8     98     95
 ut ratio Industrial   15.9   42.5    9.5    9.1    4.3   -1.8    1.2    1.6    2.6   -1.4    1.1    3.1
 exports Industries                                                                                    
 : Textiles      7.5   39.5    5.2    6.5    9.5    5.6    3.3    0.7    3.2    4.3      2   -5.5 Chemicals    11.9   30.8    7.5    9.2    8.8    7.5    6.9    4.7      4    3.9    3.2    0.7
 Non-metal    24.5   44.8    7.5    7.7    9.3      9      5    3.1    4.8    5.5    4.2   -4.5
 minerals Ferrous      12.3   21.6   10.7    9.6   11.2      9    9.2    7.9    6.3    6.1    4.6    4.1
 metals                                                                                   
 General      20.2   62.4   11.1   10.2   13.1   12.5   10.9    9.6    7.4    7.3    7.5   -5.4
 equipment Transport     9.8   48.9    8.7    2.6   -0.7    3.9   -0.3   -1.4   -1.2    2.5    5.7    0.5
 equipment                                                                                
 Machinery    24.1   69.4   15.6     18   17.6   15.9   15.1   15.6    8.7    6.8      9   -0.4 Communicat   12.2   48.5   11.4    9.3      5      8    8.7   11.8   12.6   10.8   11.8    9.9
 ion                                                                                      
 Power        13.6   19.6    5.4    5.1    3.6    4.2    5.9    1.7    6.3      4   -0.2   -1.7
 equipment Products: Electric     17.4   19.5    9.1    6.8    4.6    5.3    6.8    1.9    6.5    4.3    0.3   -4.6
 power                                                                                    
 Steel        20.9   23.6   12.8   10.8   14.2   12.3   11.3    9.9    7.5    6.2    3.6   -0.1
 products Cement       33.1   61.1    6.3    7.7    9.6    6.4    6.6    3.6    8.4    8.6    3.8  -18.3
 Crude oil    19.7     15    2.1    3.2    2.6    1.3    9.2   12.4      9    8.2    0.8   -6.6
 runs Cast iron     8.9    6.4    5.4    4.7    9.4    6.9      5    8.8    4.1    2.4   -1.2    1.1
 Crude        19.1   12.9    7.7      8   12.7   10.9    8.4    9.1    4.5    4.2    0.2   -1.7
 steel Motor        69.8   89.9    6.5    8.1   11.1   13.8    7.6   26.8   20.4     19    5.1    -43
 vehicles                                                                                 
 Cars         64.8   95.4     11    7.4    7.5      3   -2.6   10.6    4.9    2.7     -2  -44.8 Coal         -0.2     25    3.2    1.5    1.4   -0.9   -0.1   -3.7   -1.2   -0.1      6    9.6
 Natural      12.1   13.5   13.7   11.8   11.9    7.6    3.7    4.8   11.3   12.7   14.3   11.2
 gas Crude oil     3.3    0.4    0.9    1.2    1.4    2.4    2.3    0.6    0.7    1.3    0.9   -0.1
 Coke          4.7   10.3    1.2    4.5    2.2    2.6    2.9    0.3   -4.2   -3.2   -1.3   -2.4
 (China economics team)
    

 (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)
