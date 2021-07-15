China June aluminium falls for 2nd month as power curbs weigh

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China’s primary aluminium output in June fell for a second straight month, official data showed on Thursday, as limits on power consumption in the smelting hub of Yunnan reined-in production.

The world’s top producer of the metal churned out 3.29 million tonnes in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. That was down from May’s 3.32 million tonnes but up 9.3% year on year. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Tom Daly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)