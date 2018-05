BEIJING, May 4 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator issued rules on Friday to help limit banks’ exposure to large, single clients, as part of a widening clampdown on risks in the financial system.

Commercial banks’ outstanding loans to a single client cannot exceed 10 percent of their net capital, according to a document posted on the regulator’s website.

The new rules will take effect from July 1, it added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)