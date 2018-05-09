FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 9, 2018 / 9:13 AM / in 3 hours

China to restrict inter-provincial bill transaction with larger risks - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator on Wednesday issued new regulations on banks’ inter-provincial bill business, as part of its widening clampdown on risks in the financial system.

Banks should restrict inter-provincial paper-based bill transactions with larger risks, according to a document on the regulator’s website.

The regulator also asked banks to conduct bill business based on electronic transaction, and to phase out paper-basaed bill transactions six months after publication of the regulation.

Financial institutions need to strengthen risk control in key areas, it added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.