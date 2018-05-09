China to restrict inter-provincial bill transaction with larger risks - regulator

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator on Wednesday issued new regulations on banks’ inter-provincial bill business, as part of its widening clampdown on risks in the financial system.

Banks should restrict inter-provincial paper-based bill transactions with larger risks, according to a document on the regulator’s website.

The regulator also asked banks to conduct bill business based on electronic transaction, and to phase out paper-basaed bill transactions six months after publication of the regulation.

Financial institutions need to strengthen risk control in key areas, it added.