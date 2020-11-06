China banking sector non-performing loan ratio at 2.06% at end-Sept- regulator

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The non-performing loan ratio for China’s banking sector was at 2.06% as of end-September, while outstanding non-performing loans totaled 3.7 trillion yuan ($557.85 billion), the country’s banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

Total assets of the sector rose 10.5% from a year ago to 314.7 trillion yuan by the end of the third quarter, while total liabilities grew 10.7% over the same period to 288.7 trillion yuan, the regulator said. ($1 = 6.6326 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)