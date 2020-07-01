China to let local govt bonds boost capital of some smaller banks - state media

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said on Wednesday it would let some local government special bonds be used to replenish the capital of certain small banks, state radio reported.

It will allow local governments using proceeds of the special bonds to purchase convertible bonds sold by some small and medium-sized banks, and prioritize the support for banks that hold sustainable business capabilities, the report added.

China’s local governments will be allowed to issue 3.75 trillion yuan ($531.10 billion) in special bonds this year

. ($1 = 7.0608 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Cheng Leng and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)