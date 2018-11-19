Financials
November 19, 2018 / 2:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chinese lenders must support small and private firms - regulator

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China’s financial institutions must support small and private firms, a vice chairman of the country’s banking and insurance regulator said on Monday.

Zhou Liang, vice chairman of China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), told a finance forum that authorities will crack down on Ponzi schemes disguised as financial innovations.

Zhou also said China will maintain a prudent stance on monetary policy and ample liquidity. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.