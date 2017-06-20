China business confidence index rises in Q2 - c.bank survey

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the second quarter of 2017 from the first quarter, according to a survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday.

Another central bank survey showed bankers' confidence also rose in the second quarter, though 30.1 percent of bankers believed monetary policy was "relatively tight" in the April-June period, up 9.8 percentage points from the first quarter. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)