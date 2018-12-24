China to take measures to support small and private firms - state media

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China will support asset management products and insurance funds to resolve risks from pledged stocks for listed private companies, state television quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Monday.

China will improve inclusive financing and policy on targeted reserve requirement cuts for small and private companies, it said.

The government will also accelerate approval for private companies to list stocks and refinance, it added. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)