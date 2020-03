BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will continue to fend off large inflows and outflows of short-term speculative capital, vice governor Chen Yulu said.

The government will prevent cross-border risk contagion and reduce regulatory arbitrage, Chen wrote in an article posted in a People’s Bank of China (PBOC) publication on Tuesday. (Reporting by Leng Cheng and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)