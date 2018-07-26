FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 26, 2018 / 7:00 AM / in an hour

China c.bank plans to cut two Macro Prudential Assessment parameters - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China’s central bank plans to ease requirements in its Macro Prudential Assessment (MPA) of commercial banks, in line with previous moves to spur lending, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) plans to lower the structural parameter and pro-cyclical contribution parameter in its MPA, with the variation in the adjustment range depending on the province, the sources told Reuters.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.