China c.bank plans to cut two Macro Prudential Assessment parameters - sources

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China’s central bank plans to ease requirements in its Macro Prudential Assessment (MPA) of commercial banks, in line with previous moves to spur lending, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) plans to lower the structural parameter and pro-cyclical contribution parameter in its MPA, with the variation in the adjustment range depending on the province, the sources told Reuters.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)