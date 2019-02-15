Financials
February 15, 2019 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

China c.bank says has not resorted to "flood" of stimulus

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China’s macro leverage ratio is still stable and the central bank has not opened the credit floodgate, a central bank official said on Friday, after official data showed record high new loans in January.

The bank’s prudent monetary policy stance has not changed, and increased counter-cyclical measures are showing effects, Sun Guofeng, head of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy department, told a news briefing.

The average lending rate to small and micro firms fell to 6.16 percent in January from 6.37 percent a year earlier, another central bank official, Ruan Jianhong, added. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

