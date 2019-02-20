China central bank to maintain prudent monetary policy

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will maintain prudent monetary policy and conduct appropriate macro-adjustments to ensure stability in the world’s second largest economy, an official was quoted as saying in a central bank publication on Wednesday.

The People’s Bank of China will also attempt to prevent any economic risks stemming from overly tight monetary conditions and “flood-like stimulus”, the central bank official said in an interview with the Financial News, which is run by the central bank.