BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that financial risks associated with “grey rhino” events - highly obvious yet ignored threats - may surface next year as the country faced increased uncertainties in the global economy and financial markets.

Sino-U.S. trade frictions have had a limited direct impact on China’s economy, but the impact on investor sentiment should be monitored, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a report on the country’s financial stability.

