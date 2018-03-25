China will steadily advance financial reforms, open up sector - PBOC's Yi Gang

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China will steadily push forward financial reforms as it further opens up the sector, Yi Gang, the central bank’s new governor, said on Sunday, adding that the process of opening up will go hand-in-hand with supervision.

“Opening up leads to progress while closure points to backwardness,” Yi told the China Development Forum in Beijing in a wide-ranging speech, his first at a public event since becoming the central bank’s chief last week. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Shu Zhang; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)