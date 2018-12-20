China's capital market has long-term investment value

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC), said on Thursday the nation’s capital market retains long-term investment value despite recent ructions.

The FSDC’s office, which is based at the central bank, held a meeting with representatives from financial institutions including commercial banks, securities firms and insurance companies on Thursday, the central bank said in a statement.

China will strengthen management of listed firms and reduce administrative intervention in transactions on capital markets, while also opening channels for asset management products entering into market, the statement from People’s Bank of China added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)