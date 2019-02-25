China says to step up checks on banks after Jan surge in commercial bill sales

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator will step up checks on policy arbitrage activity by some banks following a surge in commercial bill issuance in January, a senior official at the regulator said on Monday.

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Wang Zhaoxing told reporters during a briefing that the regulator will take a differentiated approach on the real estate market, supporting real housing demand but curbing speculative activity through measures including increasing the down payment ratio as well as the mortgage lending rate.