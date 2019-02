BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China will release a new plan to step up financial support for private companies, a senior banking and insurance regulator official said on Monday.

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Wang Zhaoxing also said the regulator must closely monitor liquidity risks for smaller banks and will adopt a cautious stance on real estate development loans as well as mortgages. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)