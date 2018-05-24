China plans to cut import tariffs on some consumer goods from July 1-Bloomberg

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - China plans to cut import tariffs on some consumer products ranging from food and cosmetics as early as July 1, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

The tariff reductions will apply to more product lines than similar cuts on around 200 items announced last year, Bloomberg said, citing the sources.

The precise composition of the cuts has not been finalised yet, and is still subject to approval by the State Council, or the cabinet, according to Bloomberg. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)