BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China’s State Council said on Tuesday it is considering relaxing and removing restrictions on auto purchases as part of a broad move to boost consumption.

It also announced that it will encourage credit support for purchases of new energy vehicles and smart home appliances.

The government will additionally allow city-level governments to approve retail sales of refined oil products. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)