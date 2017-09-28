China's cross-border capital flows to remain stable in H2 - regulator

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s cross-border capital movements will remain stable in the second half this year, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday, while adding that authorities will still have to keep an eye on capital flow risks.

China also will maintain a reasonable current account surplus in the secondf half and the ratio of current account surplus to GDP for 2017 will remain at a reasonable level, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on its website.

For the first half, China’s current account surplus was equivalent to 1.2 percent of GDP, SAFE said, after data showed that the country posted a final current account surplus of $50.9 billion in the second quarter.