China's final Q2 current account surplus at $50.9 bln -FX regulator

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China posted a final current account surplus of $50.9 billion in the second quarter, compared with a preliminary surplus of $52.9 billion, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

For the April-June period, China recorded a $400 million deficit in its capital and financial account, versus a preliminary deficit of $52.9 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website.

For the first half this year, China’s final current account surplus stood at $69.3 billion while the capital and financial account deficit was at $38.9 billion. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)