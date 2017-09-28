FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's final Q2 current account surplus at $50.9 bln -FX regulator
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 28, 2017 / 9:06 AM / in 22 days

China's final Q2 current account surplus at $50.9 bln -FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China posted a final current account surplus of $50.9 billion in the second quarter, compared with a preliminary surplus of $52.9 billion, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

For the April-June period, China recorded a $400 million deficit in its capital and financial account, versus a preliminary deficit of $52.9 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website.

For the first half this year, China’s final current account surplus stood at $69.3 billion while the capital and financial account deficit was at $38.9 billion. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.