June 29, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

China cannot rely on monetary easing to resolve structural problems -c.bank researcher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China cannot rely on monetary policy easing to resolve its structural problems, the central bank’s chief researcher said in an opinion column on Friday.

Xu Zhong also said fiscal policy should play a bigger role in China’s deleveraging process, and the country should roll out a property tax to reduce local governments’ reliance on land sales for revenue, according to the column published by financial magazine Caixin. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

