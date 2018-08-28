FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
August 28, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China finance minister says will control local govt debt risks -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China will strengthen its management of local government debt and control debt risks, the finance minister said on Tuesday, according to Xinhua News Agency.

China will curb the rise in hidden debt and appropriately resolve outstanding hidden debt, Xinhua quoted the minister as saying. China also plans to improve the management of local construction projects by limiting projects that will have difficulty in repaying loans, the minister said.

The country will continue to push forward outstanding government debt swaps to ease repayment pressure on local government, the minister said, according to Xinhua. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.