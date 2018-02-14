FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

China's c.bank says will continue to fend off financial risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday it will continue to fend off systemic financial risks even though it has achieved initial results in financial deleveraging.

Debt levels in the economy remain relatively high, especially among state-owned firms, the central bank said in its fourth-quarter monetary policy implementation report.

The People’s Bank of China said it would also strike a balance between stabilising growth, deleveraging and controlling risks.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

