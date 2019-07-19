China's local governments issued net $202 bln in special bonds in H1

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China’s local governments issued a net 1.39 trillion yuan ($202.23 billion) in special bonds in the first half of the year, the finance ministry said on Friday.

For June alone, net issuance of the bonds totaled 526.7 billion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Beijing has announced a quota of 2.15 trillion yuan for local governments to sell special bonds this year to fund infrastructure projects, as policymakers try to shore up the slowing economy.