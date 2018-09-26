TABLE-China bond defaults reach $8.25 bln so far in 2018

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A seller of jewellery and accessories, and a food processing company on Tuesday became the latest Chinese firms to default on bond payments this year as slowing economic growth and an intensifying trade war with the United States add to risks for the world's second-largest economy. Apparel and accessories retailer Neoglory Holdings Group said it had defaulted on an exchange-traded bond and a commercial paper issue, citing "the impact of factors including macro leverage, a tightening of bank credit and private enterprise financing difficulty." Henan Zhongpin Food failed to make full payments on its maturing short-term commercial paper issue. Twenty-four companies, mostly private, have defaulted on 48 bonds worth 56.7 billion yuan ($8.25 billion) this year, according to data compiled by Reuters. Sixteen of those defaults have taken place since the beginning of August. While China has moved to ease credit conditions and encourage investment in corporate bonds to support struggling private firms amid signs of slowing economic growth, corporate issuers have not been the main beneficiaries of these policies. Despite the relatively high number of cases this year, China's policymakers have said the default rate remains much lower than in many other countries, and that risks in the bond market are generally controllable. Following is a list of defaults as of Sept. 26, 2018: Issuer Issuer Value (CNY) Maturity Tenor Coupon Type type Henan Private 150,000,000 2018/09/24 270 days 7.00% Super Zhongpin Food short-term Co Ltd commercial paper Neoglory Private 2,000,000,000 2018/09/25 5 years 6.50% Exchange-t Holdings raded Group Co Ltd corporate bond Neoglory Private 1,000,000,000 2018/09/22 1 year 6.80% Short-term Holdings commericia Group Co Ltd l paper Jilin Liyuan Private 1,000,000,000 2018/09/25 5 years 7.00% Exchange-t Precision raded Manufacturing corporate Co Ltd bond CEFC Shanghai Private 6,000,000,000 2018/09/10 5 years 4.08% Exchange-t International raded Group Ltd corporate bond Zhongrong Private 600,000,000 2018/09/10 3 years 6.98% Exchange-t Shuangchuang raded Beijing corporate Technology bond Group Co Ltd DMG Private 400,000,000 2018/09/08 1 year 5.90% Short-term Entertainment commericia and Media Co l paper Ltd Wintime Private 1,000,000,000 2018/08/27 1 year 7.00% Short-term Energy Co Ltd commercial paper Jinhong Private 414,000,000 2018/08/27 5 years 5.00% Exchange-t Holding Group raded Co Ltd corporate bond Haikou Meilan Private 1,000,000,000 2018/08/24 270 days 7.30% Super International short-term Airport Co commercial Ltd paper Dandong Port Private 2,000,000,000 2018/08/21 3 years 7.20% Private Group Co Ltd placement CEFC Shanghai Private 2,100,000,000 2018/08/20 270 days 6.30% Super International short-term Group Ltd commercial paper Sixth SOE 1,050,000,000 2018/08/13 5 years 7.00% Private Engineering placement Bureau of CCIN Co Ltd Xinjiang SOE/LGFV 500,000,000 2018/08/13 270 days 5.89% Super Production short-term and commercial Construction paper Corps (XPCC) Sixth Division State-Owned Asset Management Co Ltd Wintime Private 3,590,000,000 2018/08/06 5 years 7.30% Exchange-t Energy Co Ltd raded corporate bond Leshi Private 73,000,000 2018/08/03 5 years 10.00% Private Internet placement Information & Technology Corp Wintime Private 1,000,000,000 2018/07/30 3 years 7.50% MTN Energy Co Ltd Wintime Private 1,000,000,000 2018/07/30 3 years 7.50% MTN Energy Co Ltd Dalian Private 400,000,000 2018/07/30 3 years 7.00% MTN Machine Tools Group Corp CEFC Shanghai Private 2,000,000,000 2018/07/29 9 months 6.00% Super International short-term Group Ltd commercial paper Inner Private 800,000,000 2018/07/18 5 years 7.00% MTN Mongolia Berun Group Co Ltd China City SOE 1,800,000,000 2018/07/16 5 years 4.93% MTN Construction Holding Group Co Bright Oceans Private 326,000,000 2018/07/11 5 years 7.10% Exchange-t Corp raded corporate bond Wintime Private 1,500,000,000 2018/07/05 1 year 7.00% Short-term Energy Co Ltd commercial paper CEFC Shanghai Private 2,000,000,000 2018/06/25 9 months 5.97% Super International short-term Group Ltd commercial paper CEFC Shanghai Private 2,500,000,000 2018/06/21 3 years 7.88% MTN International + N Group Ltd Zhongrong Private 600,000,000 2018/06/13 3 years 7.50% Exchange-t Shuangchuang raded Beijing corporate Technology bond Group Co Ltd Sunshine Private 1,800,000,000 2018/06/02 5 years 6.80% Exchange-t Kaidi New raded Energy Group corporate Co Ltd bond CEFC Shanghai Private 2,000,000,000 2018/05/21 9 months 6.00% Super International short-term Group Ltd commercial paper Sichuan Coal SOE 500,000,000 2018/05/21 5 years 5.94% MTN Industry Group Co Ltd Fuguiniao Co Private 1,300,000,000 2018/05/08 5 years 6.50% Private Ltd placement Kaidi Private 657,000,000 2018/05/05 7 years 6.27% MTN Ecological and Environmental Technology Co Ltd China Private 91,350,000 2018/04/30 3 years 9.00% Private Security Co placement Ltd Shenwu Private 2,000,000,000 2018/04/28 3 years 4.60% Exchange-t Environmental raded Technology Co corporate Ltd bond Evergreen Private 540,000,000 2018/04/24 6 years 7.78% Exchange-t Holding Group raded corporate bond Fuguiniao Co Private 800,000,000 2018/04/23 5 years 6.30% Exchange-t Ltd raded corporate bond Bright Oceans Private 1,210,000,000 2018/04/21 5 years 7.10% Exchange-t Corp raded corporate bond Shenwu Private 450,000,000 2018/03/14 3 years 8.00% Private Environmental placement Technology Co Ltd Dandong Port Private 900,000,000 2018/03/13 5 years 5.67% MTN Group Co Ltd Dandong Port Private 1,000,000,000 2018/03/10 3 years 6.00% MTN Group Co Ltd Bright Oceans Private 755,000,000 2018/03/02 5 years 7.10% Exchange-t Corp raded corporate bond China City SOE 1,800,000,000 2018/03/01 5 years 3.97% MTN Construction Holding Group Co Dalian Private 500,000,000 2018/02/05 3 years 7.80% Private Machine Tools placement Group Corp Dandong Port Private 2,000,000,000 2018/01/27 5 years 5.50% Exchange-t Group Co Ltd raded corporate bond Bright Oceans Private 209,000,000 2018/01/27 4 years 7.10% Exchange-t Corp raded corporate bond Dalian Private 400,000,000 2018/01/14 3 years 7.00% MTN Machine Tools Group Corp Dandong Port Private 500,000,000 2018/01/13 3 years 7.60% Private Group Co Ltd placement Sichuan Coal SOE 500,000,000 2018/01/09 3 years 7.70% Private Industry placement Group Co Ltd ($1 = 6.8711 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Steven Bian; Editing by Kim Coghill)