BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China's nationwide survey-based jobless rate was below 5 percent in June, with 7.35 million new urban jobs created in the first half of the year, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

While China's first-half economic achievement was "hard won", more positive changes in the second half are expected, National Statistics Bureau spokesman Xing Zhihong told reporters. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)