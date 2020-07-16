Market News
July 16, 2020 / 7:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China H1 FDI down 1.3% y/y in yuan terms

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China fell 1.3% in the first half of this year from a year earlier to 472.18 billion yuan ($67.47 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In June alone, FDI rose 7.1% on year to 117.0 billion yuan, it said.

China’s non-financial outbound direct investment fell 0.7% in the January-June period from a year earlier to 362.14 billion yuan, it added. ($1 = 6.9983 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Xu Jing, Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below