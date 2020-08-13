China July FDI +15.8 % y/y in yuan terms

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 0.5% in the first seven months of this year from a year earlier, to 535.65 billion yuan ($77.16 billion), a commerce ministry official said on Thursday.

In July alone, FDI jumped 15.8% from a year earlier, to 63.47 billion yuan, Zong Changqing, director of foreign investment department at the ministry told a news conference. ($1 = 6.9424 Chinese yuan renminbi)