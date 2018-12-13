China's Jan-Nov FDI falls 1.3 pct y/y

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China fell 1.3 percent in the first 11 months of the year to 793.27 billion yuan ($115.54 billion) from a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

In November, FDI into China dropped 26.3 percent year-on-year to 92.11 billion yuan, the commerce ministry said.

In the January-November period, foreign direct investment into China from the United States increased 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the ministry added. ($1 = 6.8656 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)