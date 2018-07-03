FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says confident to cope with major and external risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China’s top leaders are confident the country can cope with major and external risks, they said at a meeting of the financial stability panel of the state council, or cabinet.

At its first meeting on Monday, convened by Vice Premier Liu He after a reshuffle, the panel concluded that China’s structural deleveraging was progressing in an orderly way, with financial irregularities initially curbed, the government said in a statement on its official website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

