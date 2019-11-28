China must balance between stabilizing growth and risk prevention, financial stability committee says

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China must balance the relationship between stabilizing growth and financial risk prevention, the state council’s financial stability committee concluded in a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday.

China will strengthen capital capabilities for commercial banks, especially small to medium-sized lenders, according to a statement summarizing the meeting posted on the Chinese government website.

“(We must) maintain the stable operation of the financial system, and maintain the stability of the overall economic and social environment,” it said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Alex Richardson)