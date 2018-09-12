FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Jan-Aug fiscal expenditure up 6.9 pct yr/yr

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure in the first eight months of 2018 rose 6.9 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

In August alone, government spending picked up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, in line with the growth in July.

China’s fiscal revenue for Jan-Aug rose 9.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, the ministry said on its website.

The Chinese government has pledged to deploy a more active fiscal policy to support wobbling economic growth to soften the blow from a heated trade war between Beijing and Washington. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

