China Jan-July fiscal expenditure up 7.3 pct yr/yr

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure in the first seven months of the year rose 7.3 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Monday.

For July alone, government spending picked up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 7 percent growth in June.

China’s fiscal revenue for Jan-July rose 10 percent from the same period a year earlier, the ministry said on its website.

The Chinese government has pledged to deploy a more active fiscal policy to support wobbling economic growth to soften the blow from a heated trade war between Beijing and Washington. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)