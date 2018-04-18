China Jan-March fiscal expenditures rise 10.9 pct yr/yr - state media

April 18 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditures in the first quarter rose 10.9 percent from a year earlier, China’s state media CCTV said on Wednesday.

Government spending for January-March increased to nearly 5.1 trillion yuan ($811.33 billion), CCTV reported, citing the finance ministry.

China reported fiscal revenues for the first three months this year on Monday, with an increase of 13.6 percent compared with last year. ($1 = 6.2860 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom Editing by Jacqueline Wong)