FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 18, 2018 / 4:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Jan-March fiscal expenditures rise 10.9 pct yr/yr - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditures in the first quarter rose 10.9 percent from a year earlier, China’s state media CCTV said on Wednesday.

Government spending for January-March increased to nearly 5.1 trillion yuan ($811.33 billion), CCTV reported, citing the finance ministry.

China reported fiscal revenues for the first three months this year on Monday, with an increase of 13.6 percent compared with last year. ($1 = 6.2860 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.