BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditures in the first five months rose 8.1 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

For May alone, government spending edged up 0.5 percent from a year earlier, compared with 8.2 percent growth in April.

China’s fiscal revenue for Jan-May rose 12.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, the ministry said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong)