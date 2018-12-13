China Jan-Nov fiscal expenditures up 6.8 pct y/y

Financials
BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure in the first 11 months rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

However in November alone, government spending fell 0.8 percent year-on-year, compared with an 8.2 percent rise in October.

China’s fiscal revenue rose 6.5 percent in the January-November period, the ministry said on its website, while adding that for November it fell 5.4 percent on year.

Last month, personal income tax revenue tumbled 17.3 percent on-year, it said.

China has raised the threshold for collecting income taxes from Oct. 1 as part of a major overhaul of the country’s individual income tax law in the hope of spurring growth.

The Chinese government has also pledged to take more fiscal measures to support a slowing economy, and to soften the blow from a heated trade war between Beijing and Washington.

